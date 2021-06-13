Fleming slated to serve as the Rays' bulk reliever behind opening pitcher Michael Wacha in Sunday's game against the Orioles, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

While filling a traditional starting role his last time out June 4 in Texas, Fleming gave up a season-high five runs and 10 hits while working seven innings in the loss, snapping a four-game winning streak in the process. The Rays are hopeful that by pitching behind Wacha, Fleming will be able to churn out better results, even though he'll likely be in store for fewer innings. Fleming still projects to work longer than any Rays pitcher Sunday, making him the most likely candidate to factor into any decision.