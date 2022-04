Lowe is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Sox, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

He's one of three lefty-hitting regulars taking a seat for the series finale, with Ji-Man Choi and Brandon Lowe also joining Lowe on the bench. Randy Arozarena, who served as the Rays' designated hitter in Saturday's 3-2 win, will replace Lowe in left field Sunday.