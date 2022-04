Lowe went 2-for-4 with a steal, one RBI and a run scored in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Cubs.

Lowe scored on Ji-Man Choi's fourth-inning single after he singled and swiped second base. He then drove in Brett Phillips with an RBI single of his own in the fifth. The rookie outfielder is now slashing .182/.289/.242 with five runs scored through 38 plate appearances.