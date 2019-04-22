Lowe went 3-for-4 with a pair of solo home runs and a walk Sunday in Double-A Montgomery's 7-6 loss to Mississippi.

The 21-year-old went yard twice in a game for the first time in his minor-league career, with both of his long balls coming off Braves prospect Joey Wentz. Lowe owns a .321/.418/.661 slash line through his first 15 games in the Southern League and could get the opportunity to join brother Nate at Triple-A Durham in the second half of the campaign.