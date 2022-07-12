Lowe is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Red Sox, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.

Though Lowe will head to the bench after a seven-game stint in the starting lineup during which he supplied a modest .660 OPS, he still appears to have a fairly clear runway to a near-everyday role in the outfield while Kevin Kiermaier (hip) is out indefinitely. Rays manager Kevin Cash likely viewed Tuesday as a good opportunity to give the lefty-hitting Lowe a day off with a tough southpaw (Chris Sale) on the mound for Boston.