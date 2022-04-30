Lowe went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Friday's 6-1 win over the Twins.
The rookie turned on a Dylan Bundy fastball at the top of the zone in the first inning, sending it over the fence in center field for his first homer in the majors. Lowe has had a tough start to his tenure in Tampa Bay, with his 36.5 percent strikeout rate being more than 10 points higher than his mark in Triple-A last year, but he's been making hard contact when he does get his bat on the ball and a hot streak could be coming.