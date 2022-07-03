Lowe is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Blue Jays, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The lefty-hitting Lowe is on the bench for a second straight game against a right-handed starting pitcher (Ross Stripling), after he was excluded from the lineup for the second game of Saturday's twin bill when righty Thomas Hatch took the hill for Toronto. Prior to sitting out, Lowe had gone 2-for-11 over his previous three starts, which actually raised his season-long batting average to .179. The rookie looks as though he could be moving into more of a part-time role in favor of the righty-hitting Harold Ramirez, who is starting for the eighth game in a row.