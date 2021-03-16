The Rays optioned Lowe to their minor-league camp Tuesday.
The 2016 first-round pick will likely open the 2021 campaign at Triple-A Durham after posting a .783 OPS while stealing 30 bases in 121 games with Double-A Montgomery in his last minor-league season in 2019. The 23-year-old boasts and intriguing combination of speed and plus-power from the left side of the plate, and his ability to play a solid center field could make him a candidate to fill a full-time role for the Rays this season if the team decides to trade away veteran Kevin Kiermaier at some point.