Rays' Josh Lowe: Not starting Game 2
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Lowe isn't starting the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Blue Jays, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Lowe went 1-for-4 with a strikeout in the first game of the twin bill and will get a breather in the matinee. Randy Arozarena is shifting to left field while Harold Ramirez starts in right.
