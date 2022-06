Lowe hit .284/.337/.531 but struck out 35 times across 81 at-bats with Triple-A Durham in May.

Lowe struck out at a 38 percent clip in his first taste of the big leagues, and that mark has remained consistent with Durham. He's still managing to produce -- he has five home runs and two stolen bases across 99 plate appearances -- but his inability to make consistent contact could prevent him from getting another immediate chance with the Rays.