Lowe's contract was purchased by the Rays on Friday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.

Lowe, the younger brother of Nate Lowe, is one of the best center field prospects in the minors and is essentially big-league ready after an impressive Arizona Fall League in 2019 and a strong performance this past summer at the alternate training site. The one concern is that the platoon-happy rays may limit his exposure to left-handed pitchers, but he brings a very appealing power/speed combo to the table.