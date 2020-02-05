Lowe underwent right shoulder surgery in November and is in the process of returning to baseball activities, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The surgery was to repair right shoulder debridement. Lowe has already undergone a throwing progression, has yet to start hitting, and is expected to return around late May. The 22-year-old spent the 2019 season with Double-A Montgomery, hitting .252/.341/.442 with 18 home runs, 70 runs scored and 62 RBI in 519 plate appearances.