Lowe is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Athletics, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

With southpaw Cole Irvin on the hill for Oakland, the righty-hitting Harold Ramirez will crack the starting nine as a replacement for the lefty-hitting Lowe. Over his first six games with Tampa Bay this season, Lowe has slashed .143/.308/.238 with three runs and an RBI across 26 plate appearances.