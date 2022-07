Lowe went 2-for-5 with two doubles, an RBI and a run scored Wednesday against the Red Sox.

In an apparent effort to get Lowe going at the plate, the Rays shifted him to the leadoff spot Wednesday. He responded with his second multi-hit effort across 14 starts since being recalled June 20. Lowe has struggled to a .170 average and a 29.1 percent strikeout rate across 55 plate appearances in that span, though he remains a regular in the lineup.