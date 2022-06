Lowe went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts and a walk Monday against the Yankees.

Lowe was recalled from Triple-A Durham on Monday and started in left field while hitting eighth. His trouble making contact -- regardless of level -- continued Tuesday and marked the eighth time in 20 big-league games that he struck out multiple times this season. However, with Manuel Margot (knee) and Kevin Kiermaier (hip) expected to land on the injured list, Lowe should get regular run in the Rays' outfield.