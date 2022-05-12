Lowe has homered in each of his last two games and three times overall for Triple-A Durham, but he's picked up only one other hit in seven games since being demoted while striking out 17 times in 28 plate appearances. He's hitting .188/.257/.344 for Durham.

Lowe was already whiffing way too much in the majors before his demotion, but this is a whole new level -- a 60.7 percent strikeout rate. The issue seems more like a problem with his approach or confidence than anything physical, so Lowe could be just an adjustment way from being the hitter who posted a .291/.381/.535 line for Durham last year. He's always going to strike out a lot, but Lowe is a much better hitter than he's shown this year. Fortunately, the Rays have the luxury of letting him work through it at Triple-A for as long as he needs.