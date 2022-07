Lowe went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and two runs scored Sunday against the Reds.

Lowe took Joel Kuhnel yard in the eighth inning to tally his second home run of the season. He has lowered his strikeout rate to 13.9 percent while tallying four extra-base hits across his last nine starts and 36 plate appearances. Lowe has also been in the Rays' lineup for each of the last six games and should have a more secure role with Kevin Kiermaier (hip) sidelined.