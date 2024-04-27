Lowe (oblique) will not be activated off the 10-day injured list by the Rays this weekend due to tightness in his right hamstring, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Lowe spent the past week progressing through his rehab assignment in the minors. He was expected to be activated from the IL on Saturday, but the 26-year-old now has a new injury to deal with, this time to his right hamstring. Topkin notes that Lowe was concerned about the risk of playing through the injury and missing more time. Lowe will fly back to Florida to receive an MRI on Monday, which will help provide a better idea as to when the outfielder will be able to return to the majors.