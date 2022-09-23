Chargois did not factor into the decision Thursday, allowing one run on two hits and zero walks over one inning against the Blue Jays. He struck out one.

Chargois gave up a leadoff triple to George Springer to start the game, who then came around to score on a Bo Bichette double two batters later. Fortunately, the right-hander managed to escape the inning without allowing any further damage before making way for Ryan Yarbrough in the second inning. Chargois had not allowed a run in five straight contests coming into Thursday's matchup.