Chargois allowed one hit and struck out one across a scoreless inning Friday against the Red Sox.

Chargois served as the opener and needed only 12 pitches to work the scoreless frame. He has taken on a heavy workload since returning from the injured list Tuesday and has already pitched three scoreless innings while picking up three strikeouts as opposed to one walk. Chargois has missed the majority of the season due to an oblique injury, but he looks to be in for a heavy workload to close the campaign.