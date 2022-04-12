The Rays placed Chargois on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with left oblique tightness.
Chargois picked up the injury coming out of his first relief outing of the season Friday, when he retired both of the batters he faced in a win over the Orioles. The Rays will be able to backdate his placement on the IL to Saturday, making Chargois eligible for reinstatement as soon as April 19. The fact that his injury is described as oblique tightness rather than a strain bodes well for his chances of avoiding an extended absence.