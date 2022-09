Chargois will work as an opener in Tuesday's game against the Red Sox, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Drew Rasmussen was scheduled to start Tuesday, but he landed on the paternity list, so Chargois will get the ball instead. Chargois has not thrown more than an inning in any of his eight appearances this season -- including when he opened back on August 26 -- so don't expect him to be out there long. Yonny Chirinos is the favorite to follow Chargois into Tuesday's contest.