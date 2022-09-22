Caminero played in 26 Single-A games after being bumped up to Charleston late in the season, hitting .299/.359/.505 with six home runs and five steals.

He didn't look out of place at all in Single-A after starring in rookie ball to open the season. Overall, Caminero put up a .314/.384/.498 batting line with 11 home runs, 12 steals and a 23:43 BB:K over 62 games this season -- a remarkable output from a prospect the Rays got from Cleveland for basically nothing. Still just 18, Caminero has quickly grown into one of Tampa's most intriguing prospects and a must-roster in dynasty formats.