Rays' Junior Caminero: Homers in second game of twin bill

Caminero went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored during the Rays' 5-3 loss to the Red Sox in the second game of Friday's doubleheader.

Caminero was cleared to play in both of Friday's game after X-rays came back negative on his left hand, which was struck by a pitch during Tuesday's All-Star Game. He went 1-for-4 in the first game, which Tampa Bay lost 10-0, but he tied things up in the third inning of the second game with a solo homer off Eduardo Rivera. Caminero is up to 29 home runs and a .925 OPS which rank second and sixth, respectively, in the majors this season.