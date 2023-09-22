Caminero was promoted to the majors from Double-A Montgomery on Thursday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Caminero is widely regarded as not only the Rays' best prospect, but also one of the best across the league. He'll make the jump directly from Montgomery after maintaining a .309/.373/.548 line at the level across 351 plate appearances -- good for a 140 wRC+. The 20-year-old has played primarily at third base this season, but he has also made 29 appearances at shortstop. If he gets regular playing time in the majors, it's likely to come at the latter position and at the expense of Osleivis Basabe or Taylor Walls.