Caminero isn't part of the Rays' starting nine for Saturday's game against the Marlins, Ryan Bass of FanDuel Sports Network Sun reports.

Caminero will get the day off Saturday, yielding his spot at third base to Jose Caballero against Miami starter Sandy Alcantara. In his last 10 appearances, Caminero is 9-for-37 (.243) with a pair of home runs.