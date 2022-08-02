Caminero has a .325/.404/.467 batting line with four home runs, seven steals and a 14:18 BB:K through 33 games with the Rays' Florida Complex League affiliate this season.

Acquired from Cleveland last winter, the 18-year-old third baseman hasn't flashed a ton of power -- he showed much more of that last year in the Dominican Summer League -- but he's exhibited a disciplined approach that's resulted in hits by the bunches. Caminero is an exciting prospect with big-time potential, but it'll be hard to get an accurate read on him until he moves up to higher levels of the minors. It wouldn't be surprising to see him get at least a little Single-A action before the year is out.