Caminero went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and two runs scored in Tuesday's 7-1 win over Atlanta.

Caminero opened the scoring by crushing AJ Smith-Shawver's first-inning fastball a Statcast-projected 455 feet to left-center field. The blast was his 39th homer of the season, moving him into sole possession of the AL lead, and was the second-longest home run of his career. Caminero later singled and scored ahead of Liam Hicks' two-run homer in the third. He now needs one more long ball to become the first player in Rays history with multiple 40-homer seasons.