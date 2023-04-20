Caminero is hitting .500 with four home runs, one steal, six strikeouts and four walks through 39 plate appearances for High-A Bowling Green.

His .542 BABIP will obviously come way down, but his groundball rate is under 40 percent for the first time in his career and he has not hit an infield flyball yet. Additionally, Caminero has an elite 46.7 percent hard-hit rate, so there's no denying the quality of contact through eight games has been excellent. The 19-year-old third baseman is perhaps the buzziest young prospect in the minors and seems to be on a clear path toward top-10 prospect status by year's end.