Caminero was placed on the 7-day injured list at Triple-A Durham on Wednesday with a quad strain, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Caminero injured himself on the final play of Tuesday's game against Jacksonville. He spent time on the IL earlier this season with a left quad strain, although it's not clear if it's the same leg bothering him again this time around. Caminero has been in a slump lately with Durham, going 3-for-36 with a 32.5 percent strikeout rate over his last 40 plate appearances.