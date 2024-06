The Rays optioned Sterner to Triple-A Durham on Wednesday.

During his first stint in the big leagues, Sterner made a pair of two-inning relief appearances for Tampa Bay and struck out four while giving up two runs (one earned) on five hits and one walk. The 27-year-old will cede his spot on the 26-man active roster to right-hander Zach Eflin (back), who was reinstated from the 15-day injured list ahead of his start Wednesday in Miami.