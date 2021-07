Sterner was traded from the Marlins to the Rays on Saturday in exchange for right-hander David Hess.

Sterner began the season with Low-A Jupiter but was promoted to High-A Beloit in early June. He's posted a 3.54 ERA and 0.98 WHIP in 20.1 innings across 12 relief appearances between the two clubs this year and could report to High-A Bowling Green going forward.