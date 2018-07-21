Rays' Justin Williams: Called up for big-league debut
Williams was called up by the Rays on Saturday.
Williams reaches the big leagues for the first time in his career. The 22-year-old has hit a mediocre .267/.323/.392 in 82 games for Triple-A Durham this season. He'll likely fill a backup role at the corner outfield positions while he remains with the club, though the Rays will likely give him a chance to show what he can do. Hoby Milner was optioned to Durham in a corresponding move.
