Williams was optioned to Triple-A Durham on Sunday.

Williams was just recalled by the Rays on Saturday, where he made his major league debut as a pinch hitter and grounded into a double play. He'll now return to the minors in favor of top prospect Willy Adames, who was recalled from Durham in a corresponding move. With Adeiny Hechavarria (oblique) day-to-day, the team determined a reserve middle infielder was more important than a reserve corner outfielder at this moment in time, though look for Williams to be back with the team down the road.

