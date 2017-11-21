Rays' Justin Williams: Joins 40-man roster
Williams was added to the Rays' 40-man roster Monday.
Williams will be ineligible to be selected in the Rule 5 draft now that he's on the 40-man roster. Williams slashed .301/.364/.489 over 96 games at Double-A Montgomery last season. Over said games he hit 14 home runs and logged 72 RBI.
More News
-
Rays' Justin Williams: Surging late in season at Double-A•
-
Rays' Justin Williams: Activated at Double-A•
-
Rays' Justin Williams: Raps out pair of hits Tuesday•
-
Rays' Justin Williams: Promoted to Double-A•
-
Rays' Justin Williams: Back in action with High-A squad•
-
Rays' Justin Williams: On minor league DL with undisclosed injury•
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 starting pitcher
Innings eaters are a dying breed, which makes the true ace more valuable than ever in Fantasy...
-
What will Otani mean for Fantasy?
Shohei Otani is expected to sign with a major-league club this offseason, but whether he'll...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 outfield
Aaron Judge is a player whose weaknesses are as well-documented as his strengths. So where...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 shortstop
Shortstop isn't the wasteland it used to be, and the top tier seems to grow every year. But...
-
2018 third base rankings
Josh Donaldson's strong finish wasn't enough to keep him in the first-round discussion, but...
-
2018 second base rankings
Second base is as deep as any infield position these days, but it's lacking in true standouts....