Williams was added to the Rays' 40-man roster Monday.

Williams will be ineligible to be selected in the Rule 5 draft now that he's on the 40-man roster. Williams slashed .301/.364/.489 over 96 games at Double-A Montgomery last season. Over said games he hit 14 home runs and logged 72 RBI.

