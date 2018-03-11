Rays' Justin Williams: Optioned to minors
The Rays optioned Williams to the minor leagues Sunday.
While the team press release doesn't specify where Williams will report to begin the 2018 campaign, there's a good chance the outfielder heads to Triple-A Durham after slashing an impressive .301/.364/.489 with Double-A Montgomery last season. The production is all the more impressive considering the 22-year-old was one of the youngest hitters in the Southern League in 2017.
