Rays' Justin Williams: Still adjusting to Triple-A arms
Williams is slashing .250/.324/.397 with 13 extra-base hits (eight doubles, five home runs) and 20 RBI over 174 plate appearances for Triple-A Durham thus far this season.
The promising outfielder hasn't quite been able to feast on Triple-A pitching the way he'd dominated with Double-A Montgomery last season. Williams slashed .301/.364/.489 with the Biscuits in 2017, a line partly comprised of 38 extra-base hits (21 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs) and 72 RBI over 409 plate appearances. Predictably, Williams is enduring an acclimation period akin to the one he went through with Double-A pitching in his first season at that level in 2016, when he hit just .250 over a 39-game sample before last season's aforementioned breakout. As was the case then, Williams is currently seeing a spike in strikeout rate, which currently sits at a career-high 24.1 percent. However, if his previous body of work is any indication, a correction is eventually in the cards, which would presumably lead to a much more impressive slash line overall.
