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The Rays optioned Malloy to minor-league camp Friday.

The Rays traded for Malloy in January, but the 26-year-old won't make the Opening Day roster. The former Detroit Tiger went 8-for-36 (.222) with two doubles, a stolen base and a 2:8 BB:K for the Rays during spring training.

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