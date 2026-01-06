The Rays acquired Malloy from the Tigers on Tuesday in exchange for cash considerations.

Malloy had been designated for assignment and is now on the move to a new organization. The right-handed-hitting Malloy has slashed only .209/.311/.346 in parts of two seasons at the major-league level, but he's hit .250/.397/.423 versus left-handed pitching. Malloy will compete for an Opening Day roster spot with the Rays but does have minor-league options remaining.