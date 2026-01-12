The Rays acquired Waldichuk and Brett Wisely from Atlanta on Monday in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations.

Waldichuk had been a waiver claim of Atlanta last week and he's now on the move again. The left-hander struggled in his first year back from Tommy John surgery in 2025, posting an 8.65 ERA, 2.06 WHIP and 64:42 K:BB across 51 innings at the Triple-A level. However, Waldichuk boasts a career 33.9 percent strikeout rate in the minors, so the Rays felt he was worth a flyer. Waldichuk has minor-league options remaining and is likely to begin the 2026 season in the rotation at Triple-A Durham.