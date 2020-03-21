Both Smith's handedness and bat could give him an upper hand in the backup catcher job battle, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Smith is battling Michael Perez and Chris Herrmann to slot in behind starting backstop Mike Zunino, and he has a couple of factors that may ultimately tip the scales in his favor. One is the fact Smith is the only right-handed hitter among the trio, and another is that he's coming off a 2019 season with the Angels during which he posted career highs in exit velocity (89.4 mph) and expected batting average (.294). Furthermore, while Smith's average slumped to a serviceable .251 last season, it's worth noting he'd generated much stronger .283 and .292 figures in that category in 2017 and 2018, respectively. The 31-year-old was hitting .263 (5-for-19) with four RBI and five runs across nine Grapefruit League games before spring training was suspended.