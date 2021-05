Smith was designated for assignment by the Rays on Sunday, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

With Francisco Mejia (intercostals) ready to return, Smith's services were no longer needed at the major-league level. Smith does not have a great defensive reputation, but he can hit a little bit (career .271/.320/.383), and with the catching injuries around baseball, it's no lock the Rays will be able to pass him through waivers.