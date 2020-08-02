The Rays activated Smith from the COVID-19 injured list Sunday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
Though he never tested positive for the coronavirus, Smith was moved to the injured list Saturday after having recently displayed symptoms consistent with the illness. After Smith submitted two negative test results conducted 24 hours apart, MLB deemed the backstop eligible to return, and the Rays wasted no time reinstating him. He won't be in the lineup for Sunday's series finale against the Orioles but will be available off the bench behind top backstop Mike Zunino.