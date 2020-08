The Rays designated Smith for assignment prior to Sunday's game against the Yankees, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.

Smith's removal from the 40-man roster and 28-man active roster clears a spot for reliever John Curtiss, whose contract was selected in a corresponding move. The Rays' No. 3 catcher had appeared in four games for the big club, recording a base hit in his lone at-bat.