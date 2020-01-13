Rays' Kevan Smith: Lands with Rays
Smith signed a minor-league contract with the Rays on Monday as a non-roster invitee, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
Smith was non-tendered by the Angels in early December, but he'll settle for a minor-league contract after appearing primarily in the majors over the past two seasons. The 31-year-old hit .251/.318/.393 with five home runs and 20 RBI over 67 games in 2019 as he served as a backup for the Halos. While his past experience could allow him to serve as depth in the majors at some point in 2020, Smith's production will need to rebound if he hopes to have an impact in the big leagues.
