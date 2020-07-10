Smith hit a home run off Colin Poche in Thursday's simulated game, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
The backup catcher's round tripper is noteworthy -- even though it came in a sim game -- considering he's in a tight competition with Chris Herrmann for what could be a third catcher job. Smith's solid body of work as a hitter over the last three major-league seasons is one of the principal reasons he's considered a serious contender to stick on an expanded Opening Day roster, but the decision may came down to the wire with Herrmann also impressing thus far.