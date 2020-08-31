Smith, who was just recalled from the Rays' alternate training site on Saturday, went 1-for-3 with an RBI fielder's choice, a double and two walks in a win over the Marlins on Sunday.

Smith made some noise out of the bottom of the order in his first taste of major-league action since Aug. 8. The veteran backstop is up from the alternate training site due to the oblique issue that landed Mike Zunino on the injured list, so he should see some solid playing time for the next 10 days at minimum while splitting catching duties with Michael Perez.