Smith is over the back troubles that plagued him earlier this spring and is part of the Rays' taxi squad on its current road trip, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

The veteran backstop's availability for emergency purposes indicates he's back to health after the back issue cropped up late in spring training. Smith wielded a scalding hot bat, albeit over a small sample, in Grapefruit League play, hitting .625 (5-for-8) with two doubles and five RBI.