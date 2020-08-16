Smith has rejoined workouts at the Rays' alternate training site in Port Charlotte after being outrighted there Wednesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Manager Kevin Cash has gone on record of what a luxury it is to have a proven veteran backstop that can also hit like Smith on call, so the Rays were certainly glad the 32-year-old accepted his outright assignment and remains with the organization, particularly with Mike Zunino sporting an .095/.208/.262 line through his first 48 plate appearances.