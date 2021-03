Smith was scratched from Friday's spring game against the Red Sox due to back tightness, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

The 32-year-old was slated to start behind the plate and bat sixth, but he'll instead take some time to recover from the injury. It doesn't appear to be a serious issue, so Smith could return to the field relatively quickly if he avoids any further problems. Joe Odom replaced him in the lineup for Tampa Bay.